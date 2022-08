India’s first monkeypox death in Kerala, man tested positive for the virus in UAE

A Day after a 22-year-old man from Thrissur died due to suspected monkeypox symptoms, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday said the man had tested positive for the virus in a test in the UAE

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 04:55 PM IST

A Day after a 22-year-old man from Thrissur died due to suspected monkeypox symptoms, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday said the man had tested positive for the virus in a test in the UAE