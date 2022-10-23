‘India’s future is bright under PM Modi’s leadership’: Piyush Goyal

| Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 03:20 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched ‘Rozgar Mela’ on October 22. Union Minister Piyush Goyal also attended the event. Speaking to mediapersons at the ‘Rozgar Mela’, Union Minister said that the future of India is very bright under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “There is a slowdown in the economies across the world. World GDP growth rate is decreasing. Today inflation is more than 10 pc in many countries. Governments in many countries are changing frequently in a few days.” He added, “In such a situation, India is showing new directions to the world to walk on the path of progress. I think the future of India is very bright under the decisive leadership of PM Modi.”