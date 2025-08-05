Advertisement
India’s reply to Trump shook America!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 10:30 AM IST
India's response to Trump's threat shook the entire America! When US President Donald Trump threatened to impose 'more tariffs' on India on Monday, India responded late night by naming America. Donald Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social, "India does not care how many people are being killed in Ukraine by Russia's war machine. Therefore, I am going to increase the tariff on India." In response, India has called Trump's threat 'unfair and irrational'. The Indian Foreign Ministry said that 'America still imports uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for the electric vehicle industry, fertilizers and chemicals from Russia.'

