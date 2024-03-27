Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India Summons US Diplomat Over Remarks On Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Today, the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi summoned Gloria Berbena, the Acting Deputy Chief of Mission of the US, for a meeting lasting about 40 minutes. The summons came in response to recent remarks made by the US State Department concerning the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

All Videos

Arvind Kejriwal's Wife, Sunita Kejriwal, Set To Expose Truth In Alleged Delhi
Play Icon02:33
Arvind Kejriwal's Wife, Sunita Kejriwal, Set To Expose Truth In Alleged Delhi
PM Modi Discusses Anti-Corruption Measures With BJP Candidate 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy
Play Icon08:36
PM Modi Discusses Anti-Corruption Measures With BJP Candidate 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy
AAP MLAs Protest Against Arrest Of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Play Icon00:36
AAP MLAs Protest Against Arrest Of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
AAP Minister Atishi:
Play Icon00:52
 AAP Minister Atishi: "His Arrest Is An Attack On Democracy," Protests Outside Delhi Assembly
Viral Video: Primary School Students In Chhattisgarh Chase Away Drunk Teacher After Class Abuse
Play Icon00:24
Viral Video: Primary School Students In Chhattisgarh Chase Away Drunk Teacher After Class Abuse

Trending Videos

Arvind Kejriwal's Wife, Sunita Kejriwal, Set To Expose Truth In Alleged Delhi
play icon2:33
Arvind Kejriwal's Wife, Sunita Kejriwal, Set To Expose Truth In Alleged Delhi
PM Modi Discusses Anti-Corruption Measures With BJP Candidate 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy
play icon8:36
PM Modi Discusses Anti-Corruption Measures With BJP Candidate 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy
AAP MLAs Protest Against Arrest Of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
play icon0:36
AAP MLAs Protest Against Arrest Of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
AAP Minister Atishi:
play icon0:52
AAP Minister Atishi: "His Arrest Is An Attack On Democracy," Protests Outside Delhi Assembly
Viral Video: Primary School Students In Chhattisgarh Chase Away Drunk Teacher After Class Abuse
play icon0:24
Viral Video: Primary School Students In Chhattisgarh Chase Away Drunk Teacher After Class Abuse