India supports UN efforts to continue Black Sea Grain Initiative: Ruchira Kamboj

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
India’s permanent representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said that India supports the efforts made by the UN Secretary-General in continuing the Black Sea Grain Initiative. While addressing the United Nations Security Council, Kamboj said, “India supports the efforts of the UN Secretary-General in continuing the Black Sea Grain Initiative and hopes for an early resolution to the present impasse. Recent developments in this matter have not helped in securing the larger cause of peace and stability...” She also showed appreciation to the United States for its presidency of the Security Council and for bringing to focus the crucial issue of conflict-induced food insecurity. “Addressing the growing food grain shortages requires us to go beyond current constraints. As far as India is concerned, we are fully committed to playing our part in addressing contemporary global challenges, as reflected in our membership of the Champions Group of the Global Crisis Response Group Number,” she added.

