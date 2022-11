India to get 'Twitter Blue' around this time, Musk shares important update amid Twitter fix up

Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 06:43 PM IST

Elon Musk recently responded to a tweet that Twitter blue is scheduled to launch in India in less than a month. When Prabhu, a user, questioned Musk, "When can we expect to have the Twitter Blue roll out in India? " Musk responded, "Hopefully, less than a month,". In a few countries, the pay-for-verification service has already begun.