India votes to reject Russia’s demand for secret ballot at UNGA

| Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 10:08 PM IST

In a surprise move, India has voted to reject Russia’s demand for a secret ballot in the UN General Assembly.At the UNGA, on Oct 10, Albania had put forward a motion that action on the draft resolution to condemn Moscow’s ‘illegal’ annexation of four regions of Ukraine be taken by a recorded vote. In response to it, Russia demanded that the resolution be voted upon by secret ballot.