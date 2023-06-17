NewsVideos
videoDetails

“India wouldn’t have been partitioned if Netaji was alive…” NSA Ajit Doval

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval addressed the First Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Memorial Lecture in New Delhi on June 17. Delivering the lecture, NSA Doval said that India wouldn’t have gone through partition of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose would have been alive.

All Videos

Compound Semiconductors Can Make Electric Vehicles More Lucrative Than Ever: Dr Andy G Sellar, CSA Catapult
play icon3:54
Compound Semiconductors Can Make Electric Vehicles More Lucrative Than Ever: Dr Andy G Sellar, CSA Catapult
Taal Thok Ke: Anger in the country after tampering with facts in Adipurush, petition filed in HC
play icon55:40
Taal Thok Ke: Anger in the country after tampering with facts in Adipurush, petition filed in HC
Adipurush: Seat Reserved For Lord Hanuman In Theatres For Special Screening
play icon1:32
Adipurush: Seat Reserved For Lord Hanuman In Theatres For Special Screening
Big news on Bengal Panchayat elections
play icon4:10
Big news on Bengal Panchayat elections
Rajasthan: 3 Idiots Part-2 in Kota Hospital
play icon3:33
Rajasthan: 3 Idiots Part-2 in Kota Hospital

Trending Videos

Compound Semiconductors Can Make Electric Vehicles More Lucrative Than Ever: Dr Andy G Sellar, CSA Catapult
play icon3:54
Compound Semiconductors Can Make Electric Vehicles More Lucrative Than Ever: Dr Andy G Sellar, CSA Catapult
Taal Thok Ke: Anger in the country after tampering with facts in Adipurush, petition filed in HC
play icon55:40
Taal Thok Ke: Anger in the country after tampering with facts in Adipurush, petition filed in HC
Adipurush: Seat Reserved For Lord Hanuman In Theatres For Special Screening
play icon1:32
Adipurush: Seat Reserved For Lord Hanuman In Theatres For Special Screening
Big news on Bengal Panchayat elections
play icon4:10
Big news on Bengal Panchayat elections
Rajasthan: 3 Idiots Part-2 in Kota Hospital
play icon3:33
Rajasthan: 3 Idiots Part-2 in Kota Hospital