India@75: How did education become a basic human right in India?

One of the most fundamental human rights is the right to an education. A tool for the success of any nation's democratic system. Here's how education became a basic human right.

| Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 09:52 PM IST

One of the most fundamental human rights is the right to an education. A tool for the success of any nation's democratic system. Here's how education became a basic human right.