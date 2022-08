India@75: The birthplace of the world's four major religions

India is the world's spiritual center and the origin of four major religions: Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 09:34 PM IST

India is the world's spiritual center and the origin of four major religions: Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism.