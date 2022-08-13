NewsVideos

India was reeling in the aftermath of the heinous Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. The investigative agencies were called out for failing to gather information. The lack of a national agency to investigate such terrorism cases prompted the establishment of the National Investigation Agency or NIA.

