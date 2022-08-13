India@75: The National Investigation Agency (NIA)

India was reeling in the aftermath of the heinous Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. The investigative agencies were called out for failing to gather information. The lack of a national agency to investigate such terrorism cases prompted the establishment of the National Investigation Agency or NIA.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 03:47 PM IST

