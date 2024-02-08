trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719064
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Indian Air Force Conducts Precision Practice Sortie For Vayu Shakti 2024 In Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Get ready for the full display of firepower at the 2024 Vayu Shakti exercise! Indian Air Force's Rafale fighter jets grace the skies above Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in a precision practice sortie ahead of the grand event on February 17 in Pokhran.

All Videos

Nitish Kumar Affirms: 'I Will Never Leave NDA' After Meeting PM Narendra Modi
Play Icon01:19
Nitish Kumar Affirms: 'I Will Never Leave NDA' After Meeting PM Narendra Modi
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils 'Black Paper' Critiquing the Modi Government
Play Icon00:32
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils 'Black Paper' Critiquing the Modi Government
VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan's Heartwarming Moment Playing Football with Son AbRam At Mannat
Play Icon00:40
VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan's Heartwarming Moment Playing Football with Son AbRam At Mannat
VIRAL VIDEO: Drake's First-Ever X-rated Clip Sparks Laughter with His Hilarious Reaction
Play Icon00:40
VIRAL VIDEO: Drake's First-Ever X-rated Clip Sparks Laughter with His Hilarious Reaction
Congress may bring black paper in Parliament against BJP's white paper
Play Icon00:53
Congress may bring black paper in Parliament against BJP's white paper

Trending Videos

Nitish Kumar Affirms: 'I Will Never Leave NDA' After Meeting PM Narendra Modi
play icon1:19
Nitish Kumar Affirms: 'I Will Never Leave NDA' After Meeting PM Narendra Modi
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils 'Black Paper' Critiquing the Modi Government
play icon0:32
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils 'Black Paper' Critiquing the Modi Government
VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan's Heartwarming Moment Playing Football with Son AbRam At Mannat
play icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan's Heartwarming Moment Playing Football with Son AbRam At Mannat
VIRAL VIDEO: Drake's First-Ever X-rated Clip Sparks Laughter with His Hilarious Reaction
play icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO: Drake's First-Ever X-rated Clip Sparks Laughter with His Hilarious Reaction
Congress may bring black paper in Parliament against BJP's white paper
play icon0:53
Congress may bring black paper in Parliament against BJP's white paper