Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka, pilots eject safely

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in an open field at a village in the district on Thursday. However, two pilots on board the aircraft ejected safely before the crash.

