Indian airline Go First files for bankruptcy, temporarily suspends operations for two days

| Updated: May 03, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

India’s budget carrier Go First filed for bankruptcy before the NCLT. The airline has temporarily suspended flight operations on May 3 and 4 due to a "severe fund crunch". Chief Executive Kaushik Khona claimed that flights will resume once the NCLT admits the application. More than 5,000 people are employed with Go First.