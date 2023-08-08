trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646115
Indian-American Girl Raises $10000 Funds In US for Odisha Train Tragedy Victims

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
All of 16, an Indian American girl, Tanishka Dhariwal, raised more than USD 10,000 to PM CARES Fund towards helping those affected by the horrific train accident in Odisha earlier this year.

