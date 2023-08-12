trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648271
Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Kashmir’s Poonch; Watch them in action

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
Indian Army Commandos showcased their destructive firepower in Poonch district. This thrilling drill comes ahead of Independence Day. Indian Army carried out a high-intensity military exercise in the area. The army also showed strength with its mighty war machines and skills of eliminating enemies.

