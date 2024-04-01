Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Indian Army Official: Lt Col Avnish Bajpai Makes Bold 14,000-Foot Parachute Jump With Artificial Limb

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Indian Army officials have reported that Lt Col Avnish Bajpai, who lost his leg in an operation, recently completed a remarkable parachute jump from 14,000 feet. The courageous jump was part of a program held at Bathinda Military Station last week. Lt Col Bajpai's inspiring feat underscores the resilience and determination of our armed forces personnel, serving as a testament to their unwavering spirit and dedication.

All Videos

Delhi Viral Video: Man Lying On Car Bonnet As Footage Emerges, Ignoring Traffic Rules
Play Icon00:25
 Delhi Viral Video: Man Lying On Car Bonnet As Footage Emerges, Ignoring Traffic Rules
Viral Video: Swiggy Acknowledges Man's Unique Food Menu Analysis
Play Icon00:37
Viral Video: Swiggy Acknowledges Man's Unique Food Menu Analysis
'Will not take any action on Congress accounts till elections',says IT Department
Play Icon02:04
'Will not take any action on Congress accounts till elections',says IT Department
Prime Minister Modi's Remarks At RBI's 90th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony
Play Icon00:31
Prime Minister Modi's Remarks At RBI's 90th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony
Viral Video: Man's Bull Riding Stunt On Busy Road In Haryana Captivates Internet
Play Icon00:30
Viral Video: Man's Bull Riding Stunt On Busy Road In Haryana Captivates Internet

Trending Videos

Delhi Viral Video: Man Lying On Car Bonnet As Footage Emerges, Ignoring Traffic Rules
play icon0:25
Delhi Viral Video: Man Lying On Car Bonnet As Footage Emerges, Ignoring Traffic Rules
Viral Video: Swiggy Acknowledges Man's Unique Food Menu Analysis
play icon0:37
Viral Video: Swiggy Acknowledges Man's Unique Food Menu Analysis
'Will not take any action on Congress accounts till elections',says IT Department
play icon2:4
'Will not take any action on Congress accounts till elections',says IT Department
Prime Minister Modi's Remarks At RBI's 90th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony
play icon0:31
Prime Minister Modi's Remarks At RBI's 90th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony
Viral Video: Man's Bull Riding Stunt On Busy Road In Haryana Captivates Internet
play icon0:30
Viral Video: Man's Bull Riding Stunt On Busy Road In Haryana Captivates Internet