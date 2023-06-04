NewsVideos
Indian Army Organises Free Of Cost NEET Classes To Srinagar Students

Jun 04, 2023
With aim to financially aid the dedicated students in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army is providing free-of-cost coaching for NEET in Srinagar. The program is not only beneficial for students in the Valley, but is also assisting students from Ladakh.

