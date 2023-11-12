trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687172
Indian Army Patrolling Upon Last Army Post Along LOC In Poonch During Night Hours Ahead Of Diwali

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
The Indian army tight patrolling upon the last Indian army post along the Line of Control in Poonch took place during the night hours ahead of Diwali on November 11. The Indian army jawans wished Diwali greetings to all Indians while patrolling at night hours at the post. The purpose behind this patrol is to ensure peace and stability and prevent any attacks coming from outside the border.
