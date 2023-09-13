trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661751
Indian Army showcases its prowess in desert warfare in Egypt at Exercise Bright Star 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Indian Army troops are in action during Exercise Bright Star 2023 in Egypt. Professional troops displayed professional prowess in Exercise Bright Star. IAF’s IL-78 tanker refuelled Mig 29 M, Rafael fighter aircraft of Egyptian Air Force mid-air. Participating troops exchanged techniques and shared expertise with each other. Indian Air Force highlighted that Exercise Bright Star-23 has moved to its last phase. The last phase will involve assets of all participating forces to more complex joint missions. Indian contingent of 550 personnel is among the largest Indian deployments for exercise. The Indian Army contingent comprising 137 personnel departed for Exercise Bright Star-23.
