Indian Diaspora Delighted To Welcome PM Modi In France

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Ahead of PM Modi’s ‘landmark’ visit to France on its National Day, at the invitation of counterpart Prez Emmanuel Macron, Indian diaspora in France is thrilled to welcome Prime Minister Modi in Paris.
