Indian government responds to Trump's 25% tariffs

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 31, 2025, 10:36 AM IST
Indian government's response on Trump's tariff is here! Indian government said, 'Took cognizance of Trump's announcement. We are studying the impact of the announcement'.

