हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
LOGIN
logout
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Cricket
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Photos
Web stories
Success Story
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Real Estate
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobiles
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Samsung Health
Diabytes
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Newsletter
contact us
terms & conditions
privacy policy
complaint
legal disclaimer
investor info
Advertise With Us
careers
contest T&C
Latest
India
Cricket
World
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
Real Estate
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Samsung Health
Viral
Samsung Health
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Latest
India
Cricket
World
Photos
Web stories
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
Real Estate
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Samsung Health
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Advertisement
X
trendingVideos
english
2939328
https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/indian-government-responds-to-trumps-25-tariffs-2939328.html
News
Videos
videoDetails
Indian government responds to Trump's 25% tariffs
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Jul 31, 2025, 10:36 AM IST
Follow Us
Indian government's response on Trump's tariff is here! Indian government said, 'Took cognizance of Trump's announcement. We are studying the impact of the announcement'.
All Videos
05:35
US bans 7 Indian companies!
03:24
Tsunami hits Russia after quake! Huge damage!
04:09
Earthquake of 8.7 magnitude in Russia...Tsunami alert in these countries!
03:48
PM Modi to discuss on Operation Sindoor in Rajya Sabha
02:28
Donald Trump makes huge remark on Earthquake in America
Trending Videos
5:35
US bans 7 Indian companies!
3:24
Tsunami hits Russia after quake! Huge damage!
4:9
Earthquake of 8.7 magnitude in Russia...Tsunami alert in these countries!
3:48
PM Modi to discuss on Operation Sindoor in Rajya Sabha
2:28
Donald Trump makes huge remark on Earthquake in America
Subscribe Now
×
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
By signing up, I accept the
Terms & Conditions
and
Privacy Policy
, and consent to receive newsletters.
https://zeenews.india.com/
Subscribe Now
Thank you
×
Cookies Settings
Reject
Accept Cookies
×
Cookies Settings
Reject
Accept Cookies
NEWS ON ONE CLICK