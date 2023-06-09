NewsVideos
Indian Government's Free Tools To Detect And Remove Malware, Know The Details Here

Jun 09, 2023
A selection of free tools to get rid of dangerous bots have been released by the central government's Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The administration has started issuing SMS alerts with links to download these tools to increase public awareness of them.

