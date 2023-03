videoDetails

Indian Journalist Attacked, Abused By Pro-Khalistan Supporter In US

| Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

Lalit Jha, an Indian journalist based in Washington, alleged that he was physically assaulted and verbally abused by pro-Khalistan supporters while covering a protest outside the Indian Embassy on March 20. Jha shared a video of the incident on his Twitter handle and thanked the US Secret Service for protecting him.