NewsVideos

Indian Railways launch week-long 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations | Zee English News

The Indian Railways announced its week-long plans to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ from July 18th to 23rd covering 27 trains and 75 railway stations across 24 states linked to the Indian freedom struggle. ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is an initiative to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.

|Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 07:10 PM IST
The Indian Railways announced its week-long plans to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ from July 18th to 23rd covering 27 trains and 75 railway stations across 24 states linked to the Indian freedom struggle. ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is an initiative to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.

All Videos

Woman SI crushed to death by car in Ranchi, accused arrested
1:18
Woman SI crushed to death by car in Ranchi, accused arrested
NIA conducts raids in Bihar's Motihari
2:5
NIA conducts raids in Bihar's Motihari
Results of Presidential Election 2022 due tomorrow
1:41
Results of Presidential Election 2022 due tomorrow
Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Exclusive pictures of encounter surfaces
7:59
Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Exclusive pictures of encounter surfaces
Sidhu Moosewala Murder: What will happen to big names involved in murder?
12:15
Sidhu Moosewala Murder: What will happen to big names involved in murder?

Trending Videos

1:18
Woman SI crushed to death by car in Ranchi, accused arrested
2:5
NIA conducts raids in Bihar's Motihari
1:41
Results of Presidential Election 2022 due tomorrow
7:59
Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Exclusive pictures of encounter surfaces
12:15
Sidhu Moosewala Murder: What will happen to big names involved in murder?