Indian Railways launch week-long 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations

The Indian Railways announced its week-long plans to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ from July 18th to 23rd covering 27 trains and 75 railway stations across 24 states linked to the Indian freedom struggle. ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is an initiative to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.

| Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 07:10 PM IST

