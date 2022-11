Indian stock indices, rupee marginally up in early trade

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 05:55 PM IST

Indian stock indices have stalled three straight session losses to marginally rise on Tuesday morning. At 9.47 am, Sensex traded at 61,235.72 points, up 90.88 points or 0.15 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 18,180.70 points, up 20.75 points or 0.11 per cent.