'Indians Are Lazy...': Listen To The Nehru Speech That Modi Cited In Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi today criticised former Indian Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, accusing the Congress party of underestimating Indians' abilities. During a discussion in Parliament, Modi quoted Nehru, suggesting he thought Indians were less industrious than Europeans and others, and Gandhi, implying she saw the nation as prone to complacency and defeatism. Modi argued that these attitudes reflected the Congress party's historical lack of faith in India's potential. He contrasted this with his belief in the country's capabilities, aiming to position his administration as more supportive of the Indian populace's potential for achievement. The prime minister's use of historical speeches aims to highlight a philosophical divide between his government and the Congress leadership, framing his party as the proponent of a more optimistic and empowering vision for India.

