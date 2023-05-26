NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Technology Should Be Used As An Instrument Of Social Justice...': President Droupadi Murmu

|Updated: May 26, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu while addressing the second convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Ranchi laid stress on the need for research and innovation and said that technology should be used as an instrument of social justice.

Leading Ladies Of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan And Kriti Sanon Spotted Together
0:40
Leading Ladies Of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan And Kriti Sanon Spotted Together
MODI 9 YEARS: Congress's scathing attack on completion of 9 years of Modi government
3:32
MODI 9 YEARS: Congress's scathing attack on completion of 9 years of Modi government
Supreme Court to announce big Verdict on New Parliament Building Inauguration
8:20
Supreme Court to announce big Verdict on New Parliament Building Inauguration
Guwahati: Flood like situation due to bursting of water pipeline, 20 people injured. pipe line burst
6:37
Guwahati: Flood like situation due to bursting of water pipeline, 20 people injured. pipe line burst
Kashmiri Pandits leaves for Kheer Bhawani Yatra
3:35
Kashmiri Pandits leaves for Kheer Bhawani Yatra

