"India's Dominance In Digital Transactions Has Become Our Identity": PM Modi Bats For Digital India

Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress, says "The government has promoted Digital India, enabling direct benefits to reach beneficiaries directly.
