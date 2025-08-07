videoDetails

India's response to Trump's tariff announcement! Stir in America!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 11:04 AM IST

US President Donald Trump is constantly threatening India. Trump, who had given big positive updates about the India-US Trade Deal in the past, suddenly surprised everyone by imposing a high tariff of 25 percent on India (US Tariff on India). Not only this, he also threatened additional penalty for continuing to buy oil and weapons from Russia. After India's stand on Russian Oil Import, US tariff threats are increasing day by day. He even called the Indian economy a 'Dead Economy'. But, the purchase of Russian oil is not the only reason Trump is angry, there are many other reasons too.