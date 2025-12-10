Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2994360https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/indigo-crew-shortage-grounds-hundreds-of-flights-across-india-bengaluru-delhi-hyderabad-in-chaos-2994360.html
NewsVideosIndiGo Crew Shortage Grounds Hundreds of Flights Across India – Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad in Chaos
videoDetails

IndiGo Crew Shortage Grounds Hundreds of Flights Across India – Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad in Chaos

Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Massive travel chaos hits major Indian airports (Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai) as IndiGo Airlines cancels over 300 flights due to severe crew shortages and new DGCA rules. Get the latest on the operational meltdown, stranding thousands of passengers nationwide, and the airline's failure to manage rosters amid peak holiday travel.

All Videos

Babri Masjid Controversy
Play Icon01:10
Babri Masjid Controversy
What happened in the world during Putin's visit to India?
Play Icon02:28
What happened in the world during Putin's visit to India?
Babri Masjid Controversy News Update
Play Icon07:59
Babri Masjid Controversy News Update
Did you notice this woman walking with Putin?
Play Icon03:25
Did you notice this woman walking with Putin?
President Vladimir Putin visited Rajghat
Play Icon02:20
President Vladimir Putin visited Rajghat

Trending Videos

Babri Masjid Controversy
play icon1:10
Babri Masjid Controversy
What happened in the world during Putin's visit to India?
play icon2:28
What happened in the world during Putin's visit to India?
Babri Masjid Controversy News Update
play icon7:59
Babri Masjid Controversy News Update
Did you notice this woman walking with Putin?
play icon3:25
Did you notice this woman walking with Putin?
President Vladimir Putin visited Rajghat
play icon2:20
President Vladimir Putin visited Rajghat