IndiGo Flight Crisis: 100+ Flights Cancelled, DGCA Investigates Crew Shortage

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, faces massive operational collapse for the third day, cancelling over 100 flights today and 1,200 in November. This chaos stems from its lean operating model hitting new, stricter DGCA crew duty-time (FDTL) norms, causing an acute pilot shortage. On-time performance has crashed to 67.7%. The DGCA has summoned the airline for an explanation and a plan to fix the crisis. Check your flight status immediately before heading to the airport.

