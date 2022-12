Inflammation a significant factor contributing to Alzheimer's disease: Research

| Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

Inflammation has been identified as a significant factor contributing to Alzheimer's disease. A recent study relates this inflammation to a gene abundant in the brain's clearing cells, known as microglia. Microglia are immune cells in the brain that act as scavengers to remove dying cells. The discoveries might present a fresh target for treatments of the untreatable illness.