Insights on India’s Kiran MK-II fighter jet by Air Force’s Squadron leader Ashwin

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Squadron leader Ashwin of the Indian Air Force on September 14 gave details about India’s Kiran MK-II fighter jet at Lucknow Base. The Kiran Mk II was a development of the Mark 1, but incorporating twin integral 7.62mm Machine Guns in the nose as well as four hard points under the wings for weapons delivery. The aircraft is currently flown out of Bidar and Hakimpet for Stage IIA Training. They will be replaced in this role by the advanced BAe Hawk.
