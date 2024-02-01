trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716440
Interim Budget 2024-25: Finance Minister Sitharaman Highlights Fiscal Resilience Despite Economic Shifts

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
In a significant update, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reveals that the revised estimate of the fiscal deficit for the fiscal year stands at 5.8% of GDP, showcasing remarkable resilience despite adjustments in nominal growth estimates.

