International Women’s Day: Struggles goes on

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 10:38 PM IST

Women were beginning to hit the streets en masse across the globe on Wednesday to defend rights that are coming under increasing attack. To mark International Women's Day, capitals across the world are hosting marches, rallies and demonstrations, including Madrid, where broad tree-lined boulevards are regularly packed with a sea of purple, a colour often associated with women's rights.