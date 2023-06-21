NewsVideos
videoDetails

International Yoga Day: Ruchira Kamboj addresses at the Global Celebration of Yoga at UN HQ

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
Permanent Representative of India to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj addresses at the Global Celebration of Yoga at United Nations Headquarters on International Day of Yoga. Watch the full video...

All Videos

Hollywood Actor Richard Gere On Joining PM Narendra Modi For International Yoga Day
play icon0:27
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere On Joining PM Narendra Modi For International Yoga Day
Watch: NYC Mayor Eric L Adams on 9th International Yoga Day celebration at UN Headquarters
play icon3:0
Watch: NYC Mayor Eric L Adams on 9th International Yoga Day celebration at UN Headquarters
Watch: António Guterres, Secretary-General, UN, says this on 9th International Yoga Day Celebration At United Nations Headquarters
play icon1:5
Watch: António Guterres, Secretary-General, UN, says this on 9th International Yoga Day Celebration At United Nations Headquarters
PM Modi said at UN Headquarters – Yoga has become a global movement
play icon8:32
PM Modi said at UN Headquarters – Yoga has become a global movement
Amazing view from UN Headquarters
play icon9:54
Amazing view from UN Headquarters

Trending Videos

Hollywood Actor Richard Gere On Joining PM Narendra Modi For International Yoga Day
play icon0:27
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere On Joining PM Narendra Modi For International Yoga Day
Watch: NYC Mayor Eric L Adams on 9th International Yoga Day celebration at UN Headquarters
play icon3:0
Watch: NYC Mayor Eric L Adams on 9th International Yoga Day celebration at UN Headquarters
Watch: António Guterres, Secretary-General, UN, says this on 9th International Yoga Day Celebration At United Nations Headquarters
play icon1:5
Watch: António Guterres, Secretary-General, UN, says this on 9th International Yoga Day Celebration At United Nations Headquarters
PM Modi said at UN Headquarters – Yoga has become a global movement
play icon8:32
PM Modi said at UN Headquarters – Yoga has become a global movement
Amazing view from UN Headquarters
play icon9:54
Amazing view from UN Headquarters