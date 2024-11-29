Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2825914https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/interview-what-maruti-suzukis-partho-banerjee-and-sandeep-raina-say-about-new-dzire-watch-here-2825914.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Interview: What Maruti Suzuki's Partho Banerjee And Sandeep Raina Say About New Dzire - Watch Here

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Nov 29, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
In an interview, Partho Banerjee and Sandeep Raina from Maruti Suzuki discuss the new Dzire. They talk about its updated design, improved features, and better fuel efficiency. Banerjee highlights the focus on a great driving experience, while Raina emphasizes the safety upgrades. Together, they explain how the new Dzire continues Maruti Suzuki’s tradition of offering style, comfort, and value. Watch the full interview for more details.

All Videos

DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
Play Icon02:09
DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
DNA: Government’s Shocking Statement on Indian Railways' Blankets
Play Icon05:25
DNA: Government’s Shocking Statement on Indian Railways' Blankets
DNA: Shocking ‘Vote Jihad’ Allegation Surfaces in Delhi
Play Icon05:38
DNA: Shocking ‘Vote Jihad’ Allegation Surfaces in Delhi
Rajneeti: Mystery Surrounds Back-to-Back Blasts in Delhi
Play Icon46:38
Rajneeti: Mystery Surrounds Back-to-Back Blasts in Delhi
Deshhit: Tensions Rise in Sambhal Ahead of Friday Prayers
Play Icon41:08
Deshhit: Tensions Rise in Sambhal Ahead of Friday Prayers

Trending Videos

DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
play icon2:9
DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
DNA: Government’s Shocking Statement on Indian Railways' Blankets
play icon5:25
DNA: Government’s Shocking Statement on Indian Railways' Blankets
DNA: Shocking ‘Vote Jihad’ Allegation Surfaces in Delhi
play icon5:38
DNA: Shocking ‘Vote Jihad’ Allegation Surfaces in Delhi
Rajneeti: Mystery Surrounds Back-to-Back Blasts in Delhi
play icon46:38
Rajneeti: Mystery Surrounds Back-to-Back Blasts in Delhi
Deshhit: Tensions Rise in Sambhal Ahead of Friday Prayers
play icon41:8
Deshhit: Tensions Rise in Sambhal Ahead of Friday Prayers
NEWS ON ONE CLICK