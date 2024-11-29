videoDetails

Interview: What Maruti Suzuki's Partho Banerjee And Sandeep Raina Say About New Dzire - Watch Here

Bhavya Singh | Updated: Nov 29, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

In an interview, Partho Banerjee and Sandeep Raina from Maruti Suzuki discuss the new Dzire. They talk about its updated design, improved features, and better fuel efficiency. Banerjee highlights the focus on a great driving experience, while Raina emphasizes the safety upgrades. Together, they explain how the new Dzire continues Maruti Suzuki’s tradition of offering style, comfort, and value. Watch the full interview for more details.