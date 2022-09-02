iPhone 14 Satellite connectivity: Will India miss out on this feature? Know all about it

We are a few days away from Apple’s new iPhone 14 series and unsurprisingly, rumours and leaks are running rampant across the web. From the new notch to fast charging support, one particular feature that may have Apple fans intrigued is the rumoured satellite connectivity feature, which in theory, should let the iPhone communicate even in the absence of cellular networks.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 01:20 AM IST

We are a few days away from Apple’s new iPhone 14 series and unsurprisingly, rumours and leaks are running rampant across the web. From the new notch to fast charging support, one particular feature that may have Apple fans intrigued is the rumoured satellite connectivity feature, which in theory, should let the iPhone communicate even in the absence of cellular networks.