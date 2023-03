videoDetails

IPL 2023: RCB handed huge blow as Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the first half of IPL

| Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 06:39 PM IST

RCB handed huge blow as Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the first half of IPL 2023 Two nights before their IPL 2023 opener against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at home, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been handed a major blow as fast bowler Josh Hazlewood lifted the lid on his availability for the season amid reports of injury.