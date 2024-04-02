Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets

Sonam|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 01:44 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Rajasthan Royals have defeated Mumbai at Wankhede. Rajasthan easily achieved the target of 126 runs due to excellent batting.

All Videos

Seema Haider Update: Will Seema go to Pakistan?
Play Icon32:55
Seema Haider Update: Will Seema go to Pakistan?
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'
Play Icon17:25
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'
DNA: 'East India Company' of independent India
Play Icon15:57
DNA: 'East India Company' of independent India
DNA: Big revelation on Mira-Bhayandar's 'land mafia company'
Play Icon11:21
DNA: Big revelation on Mira-Bhayandar's 'land mafia company'
Taal Thok Ke: Politics sparks over Katchatheevu issue before Lok Sabha Election 2024
Play Icon43:11
Taal Thok Ke: Politics sparks over Katchatheevu issue before Lok Sabha Election 2024

Trending Videos

Seema Haider Update: Will Seema go to Pakistan?
play icon32:55
Seema Haider Update: Will Seema go to Pakistan?
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'
play icon17:25
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'
DNA: 'East India Company' of independent India
play icon15:57
DNA: 'East India Company' of independent India
DNA: Big revelation on Mira-Bhayandar's 'land mafia company'
play icon11:21
DNA: Big revelation on Mira-Bhayandar's 'land mafia company'
Taal Thok Ke: Politics sparks over Katchatheevu issue before Lok Sabha Election 2024
play icon43:11
Taal Thok Ke: Politics sparks over Katchatheevu issue before Lok Sabha Election 2024