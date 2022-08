iQOO to launch iQOO 9T in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset

iQOO is set to launch its latest edition iQOO 9T in India on August 2. It will be the first phone in India to arrive with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen+1 Chipset.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 09:05 PM IST

