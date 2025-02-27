Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2864980https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/irfan-ansari-makes-huge-statement-on-hazaribagh-violence-2864980.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Irfan Ansari makes huge statement on Hazaribagh Violence

|Updated: Feb 27, 2025, 03:40 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Irfan Ansari on Hazaribagh Violence: What did Irfan Ansari say on Hazaribagh violence! There has been a violent clash over the flag between two groups on the occasion of Mahashivaratra in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. Two communities came face to face in Dumroon village under Ichak block. During this time there is a fierce stone pelting and arson from both sides. Many vehicles have also been set on fire after the ruckus. Now the entire controversy has received a response from Minister Irfan Ansari in the Jharkhand government. But his statement is instigating the dispute rather than resolving the dispute.

All Videos

SA University student fed Non Veg on occasion of Maha Shivratri
Play Icon03:12
SA University student fed Non Veg on occasion of Maha Shivratri
IED bomb deffused in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Play Icon01:02
IED bomb deffused in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
RBI Allows NICB Customers to withdraw Rupees 25 thousand
Play Icon03:23
RBI Allows NICB Customers to withdraw Rupees 25 thousand
Poltitics sparks over Maharana Pratap Statue in Himachal Pradesh
Play Icon14:07
Poltitics sparks over Maharana Pratap Statue in Himachal Pradesh
Anti Drone System shots down drone near Ayodhya's Ram Temple
Play Icon02:41
Anti Drone System shots down drone near Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Trending Videos

SA University student fed Non Veg on occasion of Maha Shivratri
play icon3:12
SA University student fed Non Veg on occasion of Maha Shivratri
IED bomb deffused in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
play icon1:2
IED bomb deffused in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
RBI Allows NICB Customers to withdraw Rupees 25 thousand
play icon3:23
RBI Allows NICB Customers to withdraw Rupees 25 thousand
Poltitics sparks over Maharana Pratap Statue in Himachal Pradesh
play icon14:7
Poltitics sparks over Maharana Pratap Statue in Himachal Pradesh
Anti Drone System shots down drone near Ayodhya's Ram Temple
play icon2:41
Anti Drone System shots down drone near Ayodhya's Ram Temple
NEWS ON ONE CLICK