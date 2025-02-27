videoDetails

Irfan Ansari makes huge statement on Hazaribagh Violence

| Updated: Feb 27, 2025, 03:40 PM IST

Irfan Ansari on Hazaribagh Violence: What did Irfan Ansari say on Hazaribagh violence! There has been a violent clash over the flag between two groups on the occasion of Mahashivaratra in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. Two communities came face to face in Dumroon village under Ichak block. During this time there is a fierce stone pelting and arson from both sides. Many vehicles have also been set on fire after the ruckus. Now the entire controversy has received a response from Minister Irfan Ansari in the Jharkhand government. But his statement is instigating the dispute rather than resolving the dispute.