Is BGMI banned In India? Why players reported issues with servers, in-app purchases?

BGMI has been delisted from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. While the game is not available for download anymore, it is still playable in India for most users for now. But, reports are now coming in where users are not being able to play the game as it is showing a server error.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 12:54 AM IST

