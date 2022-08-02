NewsVideos

Is BGMI banned In India? Why players reported issues with servers, in-app purchases? | Zee English

BGMI has been delisted from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. While the game is not available for download anymore, it is still playable in India for most users for now. But, reports are now coming in where users are not being able to play the game as it is showing a server error.

|Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 12:54 AM IST
BGMI has been delisted from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. While the game is not available for download anymore, it is still playable in India for most users for now. But, reports are now coming in where users are not being able to play the game as it is showing a server error.

All Videos

America Vs China: 'If Pelosi visits Taiwan, the PLA will not keep silent,' warns China
38:46
America Vs China: 'If Pelosi visits Taiwan, the PLA will not keep silent,' warns China
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
6:2
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
12:57
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
4:14
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts
6:35
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts

Trending Videos

38:46
America Vs China: 'If Pelosi visits Taiwan, the PLA will not keep silent,' warns China
6:2
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
12:57
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
4:14
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
6:35
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts