Is Covid back in Delhi? 300 Covid Cases In 24 Hours In Delhi For The First Time Since September

|Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
Is Covid back in Delhi? 300 Covid Cases In 24 Hours In Delhi For The First Time Since September India logged 3,016 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, over 40% rise in daily tally, according to the Union health ministry data updated Thursday. It is the highest daily Covid cases recorded in nearly six months, with active caseload rising to 13,509. A total of 3,375 cases were recorded on October 2 last year.

