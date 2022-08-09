Is Indian Government banning affordable Chinese phones from the Indian market?

The Indian government is expected to ban Chinese firms from selling their smartphones, which cost below Rs. 12,000, in the Indian market. India is the world's second-largest market for mobile phones so the move is believed to push low-cost Chinese smartphones out of the market.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 04:21 PM IST

