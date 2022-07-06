NewsVideos

Is the Eiffel Tower riddled with rust? Can a cosmetic 60-million-euro paint job save it?

According to a confidential report by the French magazine Marianne, the Eiffel Tower will instead receive a 60 million euro paint job before the 2024 Olympic Games despite the fact that it needs extensive repairs and is currently covered in rust. The Eiffel Tower is one of the most visited attractions in the world, drawing in close to 6 million visitors annually.

|Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 02:26 PM IST
According to a confidential report by the French magazine Marianne, the Eiffel Tower will instead receive a 60 million euro paint job before the 2024 Olympic Games despite the fact that it needs extensive repairs and is currently covered in rust. The Eiffel Tower is one of the most visited attractions in the world, drawing in close to 6 million visitors annually.

All Videos

Headline: Another provocative video viral in Ajmer
1:31
Headline: Another provocative video viral in Ajmer
Anjuman Committee secretary gave provocative statement in Ajmer, video goes viral
8:42
Anjuman Committee secretary gave provocative statement in Ajmer, video goes viral
Recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in Pali, tight security arrangements
3:43
Recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in Pali, tight security arrangements
Headline: Cloud bursts in Himachal's Manikaran, havoc among people
1:30
Headline: Cloud bursts in Himachal's Manikaran, havoc among people
Amravati Murder Case: Kolhe's postmortem report- 5 inch deep wound in knife attack
9:20
Amravati Murder Case: Kolhe's postmortem report- 5 inch deep wound in knife attack

Trending Videos

1:31
Headline: Another provocative video viral in Ajmer
8:42
Anjuman Committee secretary gave provocative statement in Ajmer, video goes viral
3:43
Recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in Pali, tight security arrangements
1:30
Headline: Cloud bursts in Himachal's Manikaran, havoc among people
9:20
Amravati Murder Case: Kolhe's postmortem report- 5 inch deep wound in knife attack
World,