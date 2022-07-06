Is the Eiffel Tower riddled with rust? Can a cosmetic 60-million-euro paint job save it?

According to a confidential report by the French magazine Marianne, the Eiffel Tower will instead receive a 60 million euro paint job before the 2024 Olympic Games despite the fact that it needs extensive repairs and is currently covered in rust. The Eiffel Tower is one of the most visited attractions in the world, drawing in close to 6 million visitors annually.

| Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 02:26 PM IST

