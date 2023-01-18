videoDetails

Is Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 to begin production in 2023 with 'THIS' whopping budget?

Jan 18, 2023

Spider-Man 4 may not be officially announced by Sony until later, and Marvel is unable to comment on the project as it does not control the character's cinematic rights. However, there is no denying that a Spider-Man 4 film is in the works. It will probably be a new MCU trilogy starring Tom Holland's Spider-Man. According to a recent source, production on Spider-Man 4 will begin by the end of 2023, which suggests that a formal announcement and release date may be forthcoming. Is Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 to begin production in 2023 with 'THIS' whopping budget?