ISRO chief S Somanath congratulates his team on success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
ISRO chief S Somanath congratulates his team on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, says, "Thank you everyone for the support...We learned a lot from our failure and today we succeeded. We are looking forward to the next 14 days from now for Chandrayaan-3."
play icon0:57
"Your Name Is Linked With Moon" PM Modi Talks To ISRO Chief S.Somanath After Landing
chandrayaan-3 landing LIVE: Chandrayaan's successful landing on the moon, India hoisted the tricolor on the moon
play icon4:27
chandrayaan-3 landing LIVE: Chandrayaan's successful landing on the moon, India hoisted the tricolor on the moon
Former ISRO chief, K Sivan congratulates on success of Chandrayaan-3 mission
play icon1:43
Former ISRO chief, K Sivan congratulates on success of Chandrayaan-3 mission
UP CM Yogi Adityanath shares his emotions on Chandrayaan-3 Mission
play icon1:41
UP CM Yogi Adityanath shares his emotions on Chandrayaan-3 Mission
Goosebumps Guaranteed: Watch The Moments When Chandrayaan 3 Landed On The Moon
play icon0:47
Goosebumps Guaranteed: Watch The Moments When Chandrayaan 3 Landed On The Moon

