ISRO Solar Mission: ‘Aditya L1’ bids adieu to Earth, inches closer to Earth-Sun L1 point

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
ISRO’s maiden solar mission ‘Aditya L1’ successfully performed ‘Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion’ (TL1I) manoeuvre. The spacecraft has left Earth’s orbit and has commenced its 110-day journey. ‘Aditya L1’ spacecraft has completed its slingshot circuitous journey around Earth and is on a trajectory that will take it to point L1.
